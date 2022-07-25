Lawrence “Larry” Cole, age 61, of North Providence, R.I., and Salem, passed away on July 18, 2022, after a brief illness.

Larry was born in Lynn on February 11, 1961, and was the son of William Cole of Swampscott and the late Shirley “Pintzi” Cole. He grew up and attended school in Swampscott and, until a few years ago, resided in Peabody.

Larry leaves his brother Martin Cole and his wife Marisa, and his sister Nanci Cole-King, all of Salem, as well as his nieces Sarah King and Leandra Cole, and nephew Michael Cole. Larry also leaves his former wife and dear friend, Amy Cole of Florida and their cat Brody, and his best friend, John Pantapas.

Larry was a successful finance manager for many years until his retirement several years ago. He was a lover of all sports and supported his Boston teams unconditionally. Larry had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Services for Larry were held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.