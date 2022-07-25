It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Sally Sugarman on July 18, 2022 at the age of 101. Sally was loved and cherished by so many.

Sally was predeceased by her husband Bernard Sugarman, and is survived by her children Lorraine Forster of Calif., Margie Sugarman of Rockport, Howie and Debbie Sugarman of Colo., and Roberta Sugarman of Swampscott. She also leaves her precious grandchildren Brandon Bacchiocchi and Hayley Sugarman, along with her special friend Gary Goth.

Sally loved fashion and worked for many years at L.H.Rodgers, dressing her clientele, as well as managing the counter for Estee Lauder, selling skin care.

Sally volunteered at Salem Hospital for the Special Care Nursery as a cuddler. She also loved playing golf, and loved her Dance Energy classes, as well as water aerobics up until she was 90. Sally also studied energy medicine, which was a big part of her aging healthy lifestyle. She will be missed.

Donations may be made to Care Dimensions, Danvers. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.