Elaine M. Schuster, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, as well as dedicated philanthropist, healthcare leader. education advocate and civic force, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was 90 and died due to complications from pneumonia. She was predeceased in 2018 by her husband and love of her life, Gerald Schuster. Elaine would often say Gerry was “her everything, her universe.” Together they created a wonderful family and a life rich in friend, while enriching the lives of a broader community they cared for so deeply. It was a love story and a success story.

“The Honorable,” “Nana” and “Bubby” were just a few of her cherished titles. But Elaine was most proud of her family and most recently of her four great grandchildren. Nothing delighted her more than receiving the day’s video clips, photos and video chats with them, which prompted her to blow kisses and laugh uncontrollably. They gave her immense joy in her later years, and most especially in the last months and days of her life.

Elaine was a force. Her love of children extended well beyond her family. Together with Gerry, she championed numerous institutions focused on improving the lives of children, their families and the communities in which they live.

In 2009, President Obama appointed Elaine to serve as the Public Delegate to the United Nations General Assembly, serving as the Representative to the United Nations on general policy matters of public diplomacy. She focused her work on promoting awareness and combating human trafficking.

In 2004, she founded The Elaine and Gerald Schuster Institute for Investigative Journalism at Brandeis University. For almost 20 years, it served as the nation’s first and only university-based investigative reporting center. Through its collaborations with leading news outlets such as the Washington Post, National Public Radio and Foreign Affairs magazine, the Institute was recognized for raising public awareness on key issues of our time.

The Schuster Institute was a member of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) and the Clinton Global Initiative University (CGI U).

In 2020, Elaine also established the News Innovation Series at Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy. Also in 2020, she endowed a Professorship at Harvard University’s School of Business as an enduring tribute to her late husband’s commitment and work in the area of affordable housing.

Elaine and Gerry also founded Operation PEACE (Partnerships in Education and Community Enrichment). The PEACE Program provides mentoring, tutoring and life skill training for inner-city children and their families through the use of computer technology. The centers are based in Boston and Atlanta and headquartered in properties owned by Continental Wingate Company Inc., the real estate, health care and financial services company Gerry founded. Elaine served as Vice President of Government Affairs and Community Activity for Continental Wingate for over 20 years.

Elaine was honored by numerous organizations for her work to help children and families. The Big Sisters of Boston as well as the Daniel Marr Boys & Girls Club, celebrated her contribution to their activities in support of mentorship and teen development. She received the prestigious Heritage Society Award from the Brigham & Women’s Hospital, where she served on the BWH Trust Board and the Women’s Health Forum. She served on the corporation of Partners Health Care and was honored by Franciscan Children’s Hospital, a pediatric center for children with special needs, for helping to bring their visibility and exceptional model to the national and international stage.

She led the Schuster Family Foundation’s efforts to establish a transplant center as well and a surgical suite named for the family at The Brigham & Women’s Hospital. She served as President of the New England Kidney Foundation, where she helped spearhead efforts in support of a national donor registry legislation through passage of the Motor Voter Act of 2002.

In 1992, she was appointed by President Clinton to serve on the board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and for eight years, Elaine was a member of President Clinton’s Advisory Committee on the Arts. She was appointed to serve on the Massachusetts Cultural Board by Governor William F. Weld and has served as a Trustee at Suffolk University, the Boston Public Library and the Wang Center for the Performing Arts. In addition, she served on the Board of Overseers for Brandeis University and was a member of the Board of Advocates for the Tisch College of Citizenship and Public Service at Tufts University.

Active in Democratic politics on both the state and national levels, Elaine served on the National Finance Committees for the presidential campaigns of Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton and Senator John Kerry. Along with Gerry, she was a founding supporter of the Clinton Library and Clinton Foundation, as well as an active attendee of the Clinton Global Initiative’s annual conference. She was a Chair of the Democratic National Committee’s Women’s Leadership Forum, and the Massachusetts State Democratic Party honored her for her work on behalf of Democratic values.

Elaine Schuster lived in Boston and Osterville, Mass., and was a resident of Palm Beach, Fla., for more than 20 years. She leaves behind four children, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. They are her son Mark, his wife, Audrey, and their three children, Elizabeth and her wife, Taylor; daughter Nikki and her husband, Keegan, and their two daughters, Flynn and Colby, and their son, John; her son Scott and his wife, Heidi, and their three children, Jessica, Carly and Alexandra and her husband, Alex, and their two children, Georgia and August; her daughter Jodi and her daughter, Drew; her son Todd and his wife, Laurie, and their two daughters, Lindsey and Katie.

Services will be held Thursday at 11:00 o’clock a.m. in Temple Emanuel, 385 Ward Street, Newton Center, Mass. Interment will follow at Mishkan Tefila Memorial Park, 2633 Centre Street, West Roxbury, Mass. Family members will sit in Shiva at Elaine’s late residence, 776 Boylston Street, PH 2, Boston, Mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Elaine’s memory to the visiting mothers program at the Jewish Family & Children’s Services.