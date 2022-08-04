Cantor Rachel Reef-Simpson has been named cantor at Temple Emanuel of Andover.

“Cantor Rachel impressed the cantor search committee and board of governors with her musical talent, beautiful singing voice, familiarity with both Reform and Conservative worship styles, and her ability to work with all ages from preschoolers to adults,” said David Trachtenberg, president of the temple.

Reef-Simpson has served as the full-time cantor of several congregations in Massachusetts. In 2021 she moved to Maine to pursue a chaplaincy training program. Recently, she was a hospice chaplain in Maine, and also worked part-time as a b’nai mitzvah educator at Congregation Shalom of Chelmsford and musician-in-residence at Temple Shalom of Newton.

Reef-Simpson received her investiture as a cantor in 2016 at the Debbie Friedman School of Sacred Music at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in New York and received a Cantorial Arts Certificate at Hebrew College in Newton in 2007. Before that, she served as cantorial soloist for congregations in the Greater Boston area.

“I am excited to join Temple Emanuel of Andover as their next cantor and work with Rabbi Chaiken to lead worship services and our congregatants in song and prayer, teach music in our pre-school and religious school, run our diverse musical programs, including our Soul Sisters women’s chorus, and offer pastoral care,” added Cantor Reef-Simpson.