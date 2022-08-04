Gabe Friedman, of Newton, was one of the 350 Jewish teens from six countries who were chosen to participate in the Diller Teen Fellowship this month in Israel. The Diller Teen Fellows program is one of the world’s most respected global leadership opportunities for Jewish teenagers. Participants are self-identified Jewish 10th and 11th graders selected to participate for their leadership potential and encouraged to apply for this unique, international program. Participants then become part of the program’s international network of Jewish leaders.

“Diller Teen Fellows has allowed me to create and maintain lifelong friendships with Jewish teens both locally and globally. The program has also allowed me to develop leadership skills and explore my Jewish identity,” said Friedman, 16, who attends Gann Academy in Newton.