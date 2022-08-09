Bette (Lansky) Siegel, 89 of Wilmington, formerly of Boston and Ipswich, entered eternal rest on August 2, 2022.

Bette was a Simmons College graduate, earning her Library Science Master’s degree in 1986. For 27 years, she was the Documents Librarian for the State Library of Massachusetts.

Bette was the first woman president of Temple B’nai Abraham, Beverly, and also a past president of Boston Synagogue. She also served as a trustee at Ipswich Library and was a member of the League of Women Voters.

Bette was the devoted wife of the late Bernard Siegel; beloved mother of Ellen Siegel, David Siegel and his late spouse Suzanne A. Siegel, William Siegel and his spouse Sasha Lamoureux, and the late Anne Hawkins-Gaddis; cherished grandmother of Josselyn Siegel, Menashe Hawkins, Aaron Hawkins, and many greatgrand-children. She was sister of the late Leonard Lansky.

Graveside services were held at Sons of Abraham Cemetery, 18 Cole St., Beverly on August 4. Memorial week was private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to The Boston Synagogue, 55 Martha Road, Boston, MA 02114. For online condolences, go to goldmanfc.com (Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden)