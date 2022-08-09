Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Valentina Krivulin, passed away on July 26, 2022 at the age of 92, in Salem. Valentina is survived by her daughter Galina and her husband Jacob Shverdin, her son Anatoly and his wife Lyudmila Avstreykh, grandchildren Miro, Greg and Alex, and five great-grandchildren Ari, Leah, Reis, Rosalie and Joseph. Valentina was predeceased by her husband, Abram Avstreykh.

Valentina was born in Mogilev, Belarus, on February 11, 1930. In her long, meaningful and fruitful life, she had a zeal for living. Valentina was born under a repressive Stalinist regime, and at the age of 11 was forced to evacuate from her home mere days ahead of Hitler’s advancing army. After the war, Valentina and her family settled in Brest, Belarus, where she completed her schooling with distinction and went on to earn a Master’s degree in Education. Valentina married Abram when she was 20 years old, but continued with her education and professional career, becoming a teacher of Russian Language and Russian Literature. As a dedicated teacher, she was universally liked and respected, with many students staying in touch with Valentina long after graduation.

Valentina, known as Valya to those close to her, was always outgoing, social, and made many close and loyal friends at all stages of her life. She sang in a choir, liked to travel, and had both professional and personal passion for literature. Despite living under a totalitarian regime, Valya was unafraid to read Samizdat, discuss politics, and dream about leaving the Soviet Union. She was the driving force behind her family’s decision to emigrate to the United States. After becoming a refusenik in 1978, Valentina and her family eventually immigrated to the United States in 1988, settling in Lynn. Valentina embraced her new country, leading an energetic lifestyle into her late 80s. She learned English, traveled around the country and abroad, and made many new friends.

To her family, we will always remember and cherish Valya for her kindness, her doting and worrying, her guidance and advice, engrossing conversations, and for all of our happy times together. She will always live in our hearts and memories.

