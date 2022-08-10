Peabody lost one of their own, Celia Scholnick Levine, peacefully in her sleep August 3, 2022, at the wise age of 96 years young.

Though she wanted to be a singer, Celia went to school at Peabody High School and worked as an accounts receivable bookkeeper at New Eng­land Sportswear for 49 years. Marrying a young man named William “Bill” Levine, whom she had first met at a dance, Celia‘s legacy is followed by her two sons and daughters-in-law, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Outside of the family, she was very active in the Women’s League and facilitation of bingo at Temple Ner Tamid; Hadassah, where her chapter voted her Woman of the Year; and a decades-long mahjong player.

As a second-generation American and matriarch of the family, Celia’s stories scatter the globe: hot air balloon-riding in San Diego and family adventures in Kauai, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Vermont, Mexico, and Australia.

She taught us lessons about life and living it to its fullest:

1. Be sure to stay active, but follow it with coffee, donuts, and schmoozing with friends;

2. One can never have enough Honey Dew coffee, ice cream from Richardsons, and popcorn and salt water taffy from Salem Willows; and

3. If there is a bathroom, use it. You don’t know where the next one is going to be.

She will always be our “sunshine.”

Her funeral service was held on August 8 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. She is buried at Maple Hill Cemetery. For more information and to register in the on-line guest book, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.