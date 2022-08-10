Rose Arlene (Miller) Shapiro, of Peabody, formerly of Marblehead, entered into rest on August 4, 2022, at the age of 93.

Beloved wife of the late Harland Shapiro, devoted mother of Mark (Mimi), Ellen (Dave), and Rosa Alvarado. Cherished grandmother to Brian (Jill), Emily (Adam), Jessica (Clint) and Jon (Taylor) and great-grandmother to seven.

Rose Arlene grew up in Lynn and graduated from Lynn English High School and attended Colby Junior College, (now Colby Sawyer College) and Elliot Pearson (now a part of Tufts University) with an early childhood education degree. She and Harland raised their family in Marblehead and she taught preschool and Religious School for more than 40 years.

She was involved in numerous charitable organizations including Juvenile Aids College Scholarship Foundation, and The Jewish Family Services Organization. Rose Arlene knitted over 100 blankets for babies born at Salem Hospital. She snow skied for many years, and in her later years she taught water aerobics, led chair exercises and current events classes in her community in Peabody. She found joy in cheering at her grandchildren’s athletic events, helping others, organizing social and educational events and meeting former preschool students and their children who were also educated by Rose Arlene.

Memorial donations may be made to Care Dimensions, or Juvenile Aid Scholarship Fun.