Sandra (Sandy) Rotner, 84, died at home with her family at her bedside on July 29, 2022. Four years ago, Sandy suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage, followed by a series of strokes from which she finally succumbed.

She leaves her husband, Dr. Howard Rotner, with whom she shared 62 years of marriage, and her three children Pamela Rotner Sakamoto, Philip Rotner (Kim) and Beth Davis (Chip). She is also survived by her beloved sister Judith Leeder, her nieces Cindy Sandler (Gary) and Gayle Dublin, and her nephew Howard Leeder (Carla). She leaves her brothers-in-law Evan (Sheila) and Robert Rotner and nephew Daniel Rotner and niece Monica Rotner. Sandy was the adoring grandmother of seven grandchildren: Ben, Bradley, Masa, Sam, Brian, Anna and Zachary. All seven came from the far corners of the country to visit her in the days prior to her death.

Sandy grew up in Haverhill and attended public schools there. She was a graduate of Boston University School of Education and taught in one of the nation’s first Head Start programs in Cambridge.

Sandy’s passions were her family and education. She was proud of her three children, each of whom exceeded even her high standards and expectations. As a mother, her devotion was unparalleled. She was a strict disciplinarian but instinctively knew when to back off, and her drill sergeant side was offset by abundant love and a robust sense of humor.

Upon arriving in Swampscott in 1968, Sandy immediately immersed herself in the education system. She was a founding member and president of the Stanley School PTA, a member of the PTA Council Scholarship Fund, and an observer for the League of Women Voters at school committee meetings. A huge advocate for volunteerism, she created a tutoring program at Stanley School, utilizing high school National Honor Society students. She also created an after-school sports program with high school volunteers. Sandy spearheaded the Project Charlie program that promoted social and life values for elementary students. An advocate of library services, she served as a volunteer in the library and as a substitute teacher there. Volunteering was her abiding principle, and each year a senior at the high school receives a Volunteerism Award given in Sandy’s name.

In 1977, Sandy ran for Swampscott School Committee and won by a wide margin. This would usher in fifteen years of School Committee membership, many of which she served as chairman. Her skills were enhanced by a natural ability as a public speaker. Sandy was as comfortable addressing an audience of two hundred at Town Meeting as she was an audience of thirty-five at school committee. It was hard to resist her powers of persuasion.

Sandy’s local involvement in Swampscott town affairs included being a recreation commission member, a town meeting member, membership on the Whales Beach Study Commission, Channel 2 team captain and participation on many other commissions and boards. She was an enthusiastic supporter and advocate for the Metco Program, serving as a Metco parent for 8 years and the Metco community coordinator and community chairman. She was a mentor and an advisor to dozens of Metco students who came to Swampscott and remember her fondly. She maintained relationships with some of these students who visited with her regularly, even during her final days.

For the past thirty years Sandy spent her winters in the warm and charming confines of Sarasota. There she accumulated a whole host of friends from New England, the Midwest and Canada. She learned to play and enjoy golf and participated in the rich cultural activities offered by Sarasota. A voracious reader, she founded a book club, still in existence today to add to her membership for over fifty years in her Marblehead/Swampscott book club affectionately known as “study group”.

People who know Sandy describe her with adjectives that clearly define the essence of her being. “Magnetic,” “decisive,” “in charge,” “dynamic,” “kind,” “fearless,” “loyal,” and “engaging” are just some of the descriptions. If she met a challenge, she quickly found a solution. She had the capacity to relate to anyone regardless of their background, and she could see qualities in people to which others were blinded. In short, she was a force and a presence. And she did it all with elegance and dignity.

On a personal level, it is revealing to note that Sandy never wore makeup beyond lipstick. Her single indulgence was beautifully painted fingernails that she did herself. Aside from a dab of musk mist, she eschewed perfume and never treated her fine, naturally blond hair. “What you see is what you get,” she asserted, illustrating her authenticity and genuineness.

The Rotner family would like to express thanks to the compassionate, capable care provided by aides from Freedom Home Care and Care Dimensions for hospice care. These wonderful people gave invaluable assistance in managing Sandy’s last chapter of life.

A Celebration of Life for Sandy is being planned and will be announced by her family.

Donations in Sandy's memory may be made to either Girls Inc of Lynn, 50 High St., Lynn, MA 01902, or Bridge Over Troubled Waters, 47 West St., Boston MA 02111.