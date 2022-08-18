Liz Offen has been promoted to national director of strategic partnerships for Yachad, the Orthodox Union’s leading organization for individuals with disabilities in the Jewish community.

Offen has served for the past 10 years as regional director of Yachad’s New England region and brings more than 35 years of experience in nonprofit and government management to the newly created role.

As national director of strategic partnerships for Yachad, she will focus on building new partnerships with foundations and federations, maximizing and expanding financial opportunities for Yachad across all of its programs internationally, while also seeking to develop new and creative projects that support children, teens and adults with disabilities.

Said Yachad International Director Avromie Adler, “We are thrilled to promote from within someone of Liz’s caliber and experience to take the helm of this newly created role for Yachad. Bringing Liz to the national level will allow her to focus her energy and enthusiasm across all of Yachad’s programmatic areas to benefit hundreds of individuals and their families.”

“It is an honor to further my professional role with Yachad and the OU,” said Offen. “I’m looking forward to helping the entire network of Yachad programs and camps to realize their goals by creating new partnerships with foundations and federations across the globe.

Foundation support is critical to the work of the nonprofit community, but many do not know about the great work Yachad does. I hope to find the ways we fit into their priorities and open dialogues about our shared goals to improve the quality of life for marginalized and underserved members of the Jewish community.”