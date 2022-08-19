A summer day at Revere Beach turned magical when Cohen Florence Levine Estates and Florence & Chafetz assisted living residents spent a fun-filled day by the ocean. Amidst blue skies and temperatures in the eighties, residents frolicked in the sand and the ocean. As many of the residents are originally from the Revere and Chelsea area, this trip sparked many stories about growing up near the beach.

Executive Director Kristen Donnelly, Director of Marketing Jen Fazekas, and Director of Nursing Ansu Kinteh helped the residents set up on the beach and into the water. Accessible beach wheelchairs were generously provided by the DCR so that all residents could dunk their feet in the ocean. Splashing was allowed!

The outing, organized by Jimmy and Shellie Honohan, enabled the residents to enjoy the many delights of Revere Beach. Residents relished a pizza lunch from renowned restaurant Bianchi’s. The lunch was sponsored by Judy Weiss of Judy’s Jewels. Judy, who is a long-time volunteer at the assisted living, is adored by staff and residents alike.

Recreational Programming Director Jimmy Honohan summed up the perfect day. “Staff members and residents had the time of their life,” said Honohan. “For me, hearing their laughter and seeing such happy expressions made the trip incredibly special.” He added, “There’s really nothing better.”