Carole Lynne (Rosenthal) Finkelstein, a resident of Stamford, Conn. for most of her life and currently residing in Tustin, Calif., died peacefully on August 12, 2022 at her residence.

Carole was born in Lynn on October 10, 1939, the daughter of Rubin and Rose (Malinow) Rosenthal. She was the beloved wife of the late A. Sidney Finkelstein. Carole was the devoted and loving mother of Mark and his wife Amy of Nashua, N.H., Scott of Austin, Texas, and the late Neal Finkelstein, who passed away in 1999; the cherished grandmother of Zach of Boston, Joshua of Austin, Texas, Elana of Miami, Fla., and Jessie of Woodland Hills, Calif. She was the dear sister of Temmie Rosenthal of Laguna Nigel, Calif., predeceased by her brother Stuart Rosenthal of Thousand Oaks, Calif., and is also survived by her nieces Majorie Segal Haas and her husband Larry of Potomac, Md., Susan Rosenthal Graham and her husband Mark of Seattle, Wash., and Andrea Segal Moss and her husband Robert of St. Louis, Mo.

Nothing was more dear to Carole then her family and specifically her four grandchildren. She loved to have wine with friends, be with her large circle of friends in California and back on the East Coast. Carole was a host – always had people at her home for the holidays and most weekends. he loved to travel which included a trip to Europe with her grandsons, trips to Hawaii, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean with her husband and family, and many jaunts back to the east coast to see her family and friends.

A graveside funeral service was held at Temple Beth El Cemetery, 350 Roxbury Road, Stamford, Conn., on August 21, where Carole was laid to rest with her husband Sid and son Neal. A kiddush followed immediately after.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Carole’s name may be made to the charity of one’s choice.