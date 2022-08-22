Jeanne (August) Glick, age 91, of Peabody, formerly of Lynn, entered eternal rest on July 30, 2022.

Devoted wife of the late Dr. Stanley Glick. Beloved mother of Tsivia and Mordechai Fine and Nancy and Scott Fast. Dear sister of Norma Bradley and the late Seymour August. Adored Bobbie of Marissa and Josh, Samantha and Alan, Hindy and Netzach, Moishy and Chaya Baila, Shmuely and Tzirel, Goldy and Eli, Chany and Yossi, Pinchas and Rivky, Shaina, Mendy and Shifra, Boruch and Aviva, and Chaya Leah and Shloime. Cherished Alta Bobbie of 46 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She will be leaving behind her loving brothers-in-law Eugene and Paul Glick and sister-in-law Susan Glick, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be donated to Rescue of Ukranian Jews.