Regina Cole of Beverly passed away on August 18, 2022 at the age of 86. She had a long battle with cancer for the past eleven years.

Regina is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marcia and Bruce Levine of Peabody, grandchildren Michael and his wife Amanda, and Scott and his fiancée Teela, as well as Regina’s brother Stanley and his wife Dorothy.

Regina grew up in Lawrence, where she met and married her husband Fred (deceased), and then moved to Beverly.

A funeral service for Regina was held on August 22 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, with interment at Maple Hill Cemetery in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Regina’s memory to the American Cancer Society. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.