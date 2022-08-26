Rochelle “Shelley” Judith (Gaber) Novoselsky of Revere passed on August 25, 2022.

Beloved wife of Ira Novoselsky, whom she met in Junior High School and was married to for 52 years. Devoted mother of Seth Novoselsky and his wife Jeannemarie. Loving daughter of the late Louis and the late Anita Gaber. Dear sister of Reneé Gaber and Robert Gaber and the late Rabbi Jason Gaber. Loving grandmother of Olivia and Charleigh Novoselsky. She is also survived by her best friend Nancy Goldstein.

Services at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea on Sunday, August 28 at 11:00 AM. Interment in Everett. Following interment friends are invited back to the American Legion Building, 249 Broadway, Revere. Memorial observance continues at her late residence on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 1-4 PM and 6-8 PM. Contributions in her memory may be made to Jewish War Veterans, Prince-Strauss-Gorman Post 161, 51 Dehon Street, Revere, MA 02151. For online guestbook and directions, please visit the funeral home website, torffuneralservice.com.