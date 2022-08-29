Elaine Lee Kreplick, 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 17, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Wife of the late Harvey Kreplick, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage, Elaine leaves her three children Harlin Kreplick (Las Vegas, Nev.), Carrie Giest (Pittsburgh, PA.), Alan Kreplick (Beverly); daughters-in-laws Linda Kreplick and Brenda Kreplick; son-in-law Brian O’Neill; and four grandchildren Alison Giest, Kyle Giest, Lee Kreplick, Casey Kreplick. She also leaves behind her sister Geraldine Kunstadter and was predeceased by sister Mary Lipman.

Elaine grew up in Marlbor­ough. She moved to Lynn as a teenager and graduated from Lynn English High School. She attended University of Massachusetts.

Elaine met Harvey Kreplick in the early 1950s, and they were married in 1952. They lived in Revere Beach for ten years and moved to Lynn in 1962. Along the way, they saw their children graduate high school, college, and get married.

Elaine and Harvey retired and moved to Cape Canaveral, Fla., in 1992. They always wanted to be near the water, and Elaine got her dream retirement home at the Villages at Seaport, right on the beach.

Elaine’s passions were her family, bowling, playing card games, watching baseball, baking desserts, dining out, and a pool or beach. Elaine always had family visiting her in Lynn and later Cape Canaveral. For many years, Elaine worked and competitively bowled at Northshore Lanes in Peabody. She loved playing cards – bridge, canasta, rummy – and is quoted as saying “I play cards for fun; winning is just a bonus.”

She grew up rooting for Red Sox. She tells the story of sitting close to the Red Sox dugout at Fenway with her father who starting heckling Ted Williams. This turned into her father and Ted swearing at each other and she wanting to crawl under her seat. Upon retiring to Florida, Elaine became a Tampa Bay Rays fan before most Floridians did.

Elaine was always baking desserts with some baked goods in the freezer or on the kitchen counter ready for company. Family and friends fondly remember a box of goodies bring sent for special occasions. She loved to dine out and found many of the “best meal I’ve ever had in my life” wherever she dined.

Elaine loved the water. She spent many a summer day at Fisherman’s Beach in Swampscott, Revere Beach, King’s Beach in Lynn, Paradise Park in Middleton, and vacations to Lake Winnipesaukee, N.H., and Cape Canaveral Beach. If not in the ocean, Elaine was always in a pool – summers in the Holiday Inn Pool in Peabody, and a pool at her retirement residence in Cape Canaveral, which was unofficially called “Elaine’s Pool.”

When not in the pool, Elaine had many “mall” friends she met several times a week, where’d they talk about local news, baseball, and the weather while snacking on one of Elaine’s desserts.

Elaine spent the last year in Pittsburgh at The Residence at WhiteHall Independent Senior Living facility and close to her daughter Carrie and son-in-law Brian. She enjoyed her passions until the end, being with family, becoming a Pittsburgh Pirates fan, and playing (and still winning) cards until leaving peacefully.

Donations in Elaine’s name can be made to Gallagher Hospice in Pitts­burgh, or to a local hospice of one’s choice.