Over the summer, the Citizens Inn in Peabody made an appeal for school supplies to fill backpacks for children in need. Temple Ner Tamid’s Social Action group and members of the congregation responded, and collected school supplies that filled over 175 backpacks. The children were thrilled to receive the backpacks filled with school supplies.

TNT will also be collecting toiletries for the Citizens Inn Haven from Hunger for the Lappin Foundation Community Mitzvah Day.