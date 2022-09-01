BOSTON – The Miriam Fund and Combined Jewish Phil­anthropies celebrated Women’s Equality Day on Aug. 26 by announcing over $400,000 in grants to 19 organizations.

The Miriam Fund (TMF) is a unique collaborative venture with CJP that supports projects that expand opportunities for women and girls in Greater Boston and in Israel.

“The Miriam Fund partners with nonprofit organizations in Massachusetts and Israel that perform critical work to improve the lives of women and girls. Along with our dedicated members, the co-chairs of TMF – Cheryl Carner, Rachel Goldstein, and I – are thrilled to have the opportunity to highlight these extraordinary agencies and invest in their innovative programming,” said TMF co-chair Reva Fischman.

In Greater Boston, grants to Jewish communal organizations included Gateways for “Our Daughters, Our Future: An Educational Series Exploring Girls’ Mental Health and Wellness.”

The Miriam Fund also awarded secular grants to Health Care without Walls to provide support for homeless elderly women. Said Betsey Eltonhead, chief operating officer of Health Care without Walls, “We are forever grateful to the Miriam Fund in their support of our medical and case management work with homeless and marginally housed elderly women in Boston.”

In Israel, Kaima Nahalal received funding for Kaima Earth Sisters, a project providing economic empowerment to women through farming,” said Merav Carmi, executive director of Kaima Nahalal.

“The women and girls we support found peace, safety, and a chance to start a new page. TMF’s support helped provide the stability needed to develop our core infrastructure and shift toward providing more comprehensive care. We hired a social worker and launched a residential program for young women ages 18-23.”

Since the Miriam Fund was founded in 2001, members have awarded more than $5 million in grants. TMF members contribute funds, solicit grant proposals, and award grants to local and international organizations, including two off-cycle grants to support efforts related to the continuing pandemic and an emergency grant to support efforts in Ukraine.

For more information, visit cjp.org/miriamfund