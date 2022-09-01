Volunteers are needed to work at the B’nai B’rith Booth at the Topsfield Fair from Sept. 30-Oct. 10. Celebrating its 52nd year of providing Jewish fare, this food booth has become a fairgoer’s favorite. Thousands will line up for the Hebrew National hot dogs, hot pastrami sandwiches, Grandma Phyllis’s Brisket sandwiches, Rein’s Deli’s meat knishes and the Oy Vey Sandwich. Volunteers designate a share of the booth’s profits through the organization’s “L’Chaim for the Jewish Community” program ensuring that funds raised stay in our local community.

Volunteers also receive free park admission, parking and food to eat in the booth.

For more information on volunteering at the booth contact Laura Freedman freedmanfamily5@gmail.com.