Cynthia F. Kaufman, of North Reading, entered into rest on August 31, 2022.

Cynthia, daughter of the late Joseph Snow and Etta (Oginz) Snow, is survived by her beloved son Dean Kaufman and his wife Beth Zelnick Kaufman of Millburn, N.J., and her daughter, Lisa D. Kaufman of Somerville; and her granddaughters Susan and Eliza Kaufman.

Funeral services were held on September 2 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, with interment at Temple Beth Shalom Cemetery in Danvers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970, or to the Sawtelle Family Hospice House, 320 Haverhill St., Reading, MA 01867. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.