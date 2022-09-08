Helene (Young) Azanow, of Lynn, entered into rest on August 21, 2022 at the age of 86.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Gabriel Colangelo. Devoted mother of Jay Kushinsky and Mark Kushinsky and wife Faye. Doting grandmother to Shaul Kushinsky and wife Rebecca Somach and Dahlia Kushinsky. The loving sister of Joseph Young and wife Lorraine. Grateful step-mother to Marcia Somerset and husband David and step-granddaughter Margaret.

Helene grew up in Rhode Island, graduated from Boston University, and raised her family in Sharon. She worked in sales, advertising, business management and public relations. She was a dedicated member of Congregation Shirat Hayam and Hadassah. She volunteered for many years with numerous civic organizations, including Democratic party campaigns, Boston Youth Orchestra, NAACP, Metco, Mass Elderly Council and many others.

She loved playing contract bridge, listening to classical and jazz music, enjoying fine art, travel and food, playing tennis, raising cats and spending time with friends and family

A funeral service for Helene was held on August 25 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, with interment at Temple Israel section of the Shirat Hayam of the North Shore Cemetery on Lowell St. in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Helene’s memory to Hadassah.