Ruth (Kirstein) Turkanis, of Swampscott, entered into rest on August 30, 2022 the age of 95.

Beloved wife of the late Daniel Turkanis. Dear daughter of the late David and Sadie Kirstein and the loving sister of the late Harold Kirstein. Devoted mother of Richard Turkanis and his wife Wendy, Barry Turkanis and his wife Ellen, Joan Stone and her husband Jim, and the late Michael Turkanis and his wife Harriet. Cherished grandmother of Dara Turkanis, David Turkanis and his wife Lauren, Lauren Shkolnik and her husband Alec, Jeffrey Turkanis and his wife Jamie, Amanda Jaffe and her husband Jared, Whitney Turkanis and Millard Hassani, Jonathan Stone and his wife Amanda, Melissa Shankar and her husband Prithvi, Andrew Turkanis and his wife Molly, and Max Turkanis. The loving great-grandmother of thirteen.

A funeral service for Ruth was held on September 1 at Congregation Shirat Hayam of the North Shore, Swampscott. Interment followed at the Temple Israel section of Shirat Hayam of the North Shore Cemetery, 506 Lowell St., Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Congregation Shirat Hayam, 55 Atlantic Ave., Swampscott, MA 01907, or Hospice of the North Shore, (Care Dimensions), 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.