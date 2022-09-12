Linda Rochelle Goldman, age 74, of Swampscott, passed away peacefully at her home on September 10, 2022.

She was born and raised in the Boston suburbs and became a nurse working at Mass General in her younger years. She raised her family in Danvers and Swampscott, always loving the North Shore. She was a dedicated member of Temple Emanu-El in Marblehead and volunteered for many years at the JRC and JAFCO.

She is survived by her two children Pamela Moryl and Adam Goldman, both living in Ipswich, her grandchildren Jakob, Dylan, and Rosie and her husband Neal Goldman of Swampscott. Linda loved her family, her community, and her life, always bringing laughter and smiles everywhere she went. She will be beyond missed.

The funeral will be held Wednesday, September 14th at 11:00am at Temple Emanu-El, 393 Atlantic Ave, Marblehead. Shiva will be held at Kernwood Country Club, 1 Kernwood Ave., Salem following the burial until 5:30pm, and again Thursday at Linda’s late residence,1:00-4:30pm and 6:30-8:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda’s memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, or to JAFCO.