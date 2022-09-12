Sidney Jerome Herman passed on September 9, 2022. Husband to Rebecca, father of William and Deborah (Steve). Brother of Howard and beloved grandfather to Rachel, Joshua and Leah.

Born in New York City on September 10, 1936, he graduated from Columbia Grammar School. Sidney went on to earn a B.F.A. from Rhode Island School of Design and a M.F.A. from Yale. Following graduation, he founded a design and communications firm with a classmate in Cambridge. Years later, he moved the company to Marblehead.

Sidney had a lifelong love affair with dogs. In recent years, he raised and showed two championship Irish Terriers, Patrick and Peter.

Keenly interested in cars as well as sailing, he was a longtime member of the VSCCA, racing vintage sports cars well in to his 70’s. An avid sailor, he was a member of the Marblehead Race Association, where he raced with boat partner John Vernalia.

A past member of Temple Emanuel and a lifelong member and supporter of the Marblehead JCC, Sidney will be dearly missed.

For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.