MARBLEHEAD – Public Jew hatred was on display last weekend in northeastern Massachusetts, from Marblehead’s pastoral Hamond Nature Center – where swastikas, and antisemitic and racial slurs were spray painted – to overpasses in Saugus and Danvers, where six masked men held a sign that read, “Jews did 9/11.”

The Journal obtained multiple photos from the Saugus incident but chose not to publish them.

Saugus Police Chief Michael Ricciardelli said the men on the Walnut Street-Route 1 overpass were seen at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. Later same night, they were spotted on an overpass in Danvers.

“Unfortunately, they have the right to assemble there, said Ricciardelli. “No matter what the message is, whether we agree with it or don’t agree with it, people have first amendment rights and we have to respect that, especially when we don’t agree with the message.”

Saugus Assistant Police Chief Ronald Giorgetti said his department is investigating the incident, but added that people have a right to assemble and express their opinions. “Nothing within the message raises to a violation of any criminal law,” he said.

On the Saugus Police homepage, the department posted a statement that condemned the incident: “While the First Amendment protects one’s legal right to speech, the Saugus Police Department condemns the hateful messages displayed in our community and we condemn antisemitism and hate in all its forms.”

In a statement on Facebook ADL New England Regional Director Robert Trestan condemned the masked men who blamed the Sept. 11, 2001 attack on America against the Jews. “On September 11, a day when we remember a great tragedy experienced by our country and the loss of too many, a number of highway overpasses in our Commonwealth were tarnished with antisemitic banners, held by cowardly masked extremists, blaming these terror acts on Jews,” said Robert Trestan, ADL New England Regional Director.

“The scapegoating of the Jewish community is an age-old but exceedingly harmful antisemitic trope that must be called out and condemned whenever and wherever it occurs. Using this tragedy to spread false, destructive and divisive narratives harms our communities and sense of security and disgraces the memory of the victims from that day. Join us in condemning these activities and in recommitting ourselves to upholding our community values of justice.”

The hate graffiti was discovered last Thursday, Sept. 8 by Marblehead police.

The incident follows three antisemitic incidents last January at the town’s Village Elementary School – including one on International Holocaust Day – where a swastika was carved into a stall in two boys’ bathrooms and antisemitic graffiti was found in a girls’ bathroom.

In a Facebook post, Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King denounced the hate speech, and also informed the Marblehead Task Force Against Discrimination and the Anti-Defamation League. “These types of incidents will not be tolerated in Marblehead, and we will conduct a full investigation using all available resources, while criminally charging anyone found responsible for this felonious act,” he said.

“I am tremendously disappointed that this behavior is ongoing,” said Helaine Hazlett, co-chair of Marblehead Task Force Against Discrimination. “The Task Force will continue its work through programs and education to combat hate and discrimination in our community. We are grateful to our police chief and his officers for all their efforts to find the perpetrator(s) and for all they do to keep Marblehead safe.”

This is a developing story, and will be updated.