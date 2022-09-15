MARBLEHEAD – Ep­­stein Hillel School has hired Lori Kreevoy as the director of Development & Community Engage­ment. In this role, Lori will provide leadership, vision, and strategy through community outreach and fundraising. She will also focus on establishing meaningful connections with alumni and other constituents in the school community.

“I’m really excited to have Lori join our team,” said Head of School Amy Gold. “She excels at relationship building, and I’m confident that she’ll continue to strengthen our presence on the North Shore and within the larger Jewish community.”

Kreevoy brings extensive development and volunteer experience to the position. She was employed at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, as a member of the Corporate Relations Team managing the Corporate Partners Program. In this capacity, Lori participated in the Museum’s successful $500,000,000 campaign to Build the New MFA. In addition, she cultivated and maintained essential relationships with new and current corporate sponsors and members.

Kreevoy has broad experience working at Combined Jewish Philanthropies in Boston. At CJP she planned, directed, and implemented special projects on behalf of the chief operating officer. She worked with the events staff in the planning and execution of special events including those devoted to development and fundraising. She also developed relationships with all levels of CJP staff, executive committee members, and major donors. More recently, she managed the grants process for Families with Young Children, through which she reviewed all grant applications prior to their submission to the Grants Committee.

A native of Marble­head, Kreevoy has a deep connection to the local Jewish Community. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for Congregation Shirat Hayam. She is also a past vice president of the synagogue and served as chair of the Membership Committee and as a member of the Hebrew School Committee. Previously, she had significant roles in the JCC Preschool’s Parent Committee and the JCC’s Camp Committee. She also has experience as a leader for Lappin Foundation’s Let’s Go Israel Program, and taught Hebrew school in the Greater Boston Area.

“I am honored to start this new academic year with a most impressive and dedicated team,” said Kreevoy. “I am looking forward to doing my part to contribute to a vibrant school that exudes such warmth, support, and encouragement for personal growth for both students and staff.”

Lori holds a bachelor’s in Political Science from Syracuse University. She currently lives in Marblehead with her husband, Jonathan; her two children, Meredith and Noah; and her dog, Archie. Lori loves reading, walking, spending time with family and friends, and being near the ocean.