ANDOVER – Temple Emanuel of Andover, the largest Reform congregation north of Boston, recently sent 100 prayerbooks to Ec chajim, a dynamic and fast-growing progressive Jewish community in Prague, Czech Republic. Temple Emanuel’s leadership is thrilled to be able to donate these prayerbooks, as the congregation has recently ordered new High Holiday Machzor (books) to use for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur this October.

“We are pleased to announce that our previous High Holiday prayer books will find new life and bring new meaning to the holidays within the Jewish community of Prague. They are being donated to a synagogue there led by Rabbi David Maxa, who was born and raised in Prague. As the son of a Shoah survivor, he has committed to helping to renew the Czech Republic’s Jewish community left silenced by the Holocaust and decades of Communist rule. Our prayer books will provide meaningful support toward that goal,” said Dana Katz, first vice president of Temple Emanuel who was instrumental in making this meaningful donation.

“Ec chajim is a pioneer in the revival of Reform Judaism in the Czech Republic and our congregants appreciates all help and support it can get. As we are only beginning, we still very much depend on the support of our friends from abroad. That’s why this offer means very much to us,” said Rabbi Maxa.

Established in 2019 by Rabbi David Maxa and a group of young Czech Jews led by Anna Nosková, Ec chajim opened its synagogue and community center in 2020 and a year later became a proud member of the World and European Union for Progressive Judaism. It is a spiritual home for Jews of all generations and backgrounds and offers a wide variety of services including religious, social, educational and interfaith programs. The community center of Ec chajim serves as the headquarters of the Central European Beit Din, the only Progressive Rabbinic court for the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.