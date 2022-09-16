Jean Vivian (Shaffer) Goodman, of West Palm Beach, Florida, formerly of Swampscott, passed away peacefully at her home on September 5, 2022 at the age of 105.

Born in Haverhill on November 12, 1916, to proud parents, the late Samuel and Freida (Desteller) Shaffer. Jean was predeceased by her four siblings: Morris and Florence Shaffer, William and Janet Shaffer, Leonard and his surviving wife Carol Shaffer, and Rose and Edward Gotz.

Jean is survived by her three children: Barbara and the late Jordan Goldman, Reeva and the late Peter Oppenheim, and Dr. Robert and Judy Goodman. She was grandmother to Joshua and Ana Camire, Robin and Pierre Jacob, Brian and Jillian Oppenheim, Lisa and Dan Harris, Leah and Christos Douroudis, and Jena and Chris Timson, and adoring great-grandmother to Quinn, Brooke, Greyson,Vincent, Sienna, Skylar, and Lucas.

Jean graduated from Lynn Classical High School, with a talent for typing and found work writing and recording the much-needed data required for issuing rationing coupons during WWII in both the offices of Price Administration and Emergency Management. Later, she held a lengthy career as senior clerk to the Executive Director for the Massachusetts Department of Public Works.

Expressions of sympathy can be made in Jean’s memory to any hospice care of your choice.