When Vladimir Foygelman was growing up in Soviet-ruled Kyiv, he recalled an atmosphere of limited opportunities for Jews like himself to express themselves culturally. That changed in the years after Mikhail Gorbachev became general secretary of the Communist Party in 1985.

“People started to organize some Jewish musical groups, singing, dancing,” said Foygelman, who was a university student in Kyiv at the time, majoring in choreography. “All of a sudden, it started to pop up, quietly.”

Today, Foygelman is the president of Center Makor, a Brookline-based cultural organization for Jews from the former Soviet Union. He was among several Jews in the Greater Boston area who reflected on the history-making role played by Gorbachev, the last leader of the USSR, who died on Aug. 30 at age 91.

“Of course, he was a historic figure,” Foygelman said. “No doubt about that. He did political things unthinkable for a Soviet leader.”

That included Gorbachev’s policies of glasnost or openness, and perestroika or restructuring. According to the 2015 Greater Boston Jewish Community Study commissioned by Combined Jewish Philanthropies, Jewish adults who were born or raised in Russia or in a Russian-speaking household, make up 7 percent of the 248,000 Jews who live in Greater Boston.

“People started to understand there was a real possibility to start to speak a little bit openly,” Foygelman said.

“Russia was taking big steps toward democracy,” said Moscow-born Rabbi Dan Rodkin of Shaloh House in Brighton. “For this reason, I was able to study religion. Until then, it was really impossible.”

Gorbachev also allowed Jewish emigration from the Soviet Union, in contrast to the previous refusenik years of his predecessors.

“Of course, immigration started to Israel, to the US,” Foygelman said. “It was a big thing. And then, of course, the Berlin Wall collapsed, it was broken, and the Soviet Union also started to go, to be torn apart.”

Debbie Kardon, executive director of the Waltham-based Action for Post-Soviet Jewry, said that the end of Gorbachev’s tenure represented a milestone in how the Boston Jewish community worked with Jews in the USSR.

“Before the fall of the Soviet Union, the work was done around the work of refuseniks, around helping people get out,” Kardon said. “Helping people with the supplies, medications, things people need to survive, because they were living lives as refuseniks.”

She added, “When the fall of the Soviet Union occurred, it allowed, for the first time in decades, for people to reconnect openly to Judaism and to rebuild community in an open way. It allowed for the Boston community to support in a very different way than the refusenik years.”