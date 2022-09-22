(JTA) — Cameras caught a man beating an 85-year-old woman to death in the central Israeli town of Holon, in what Israeli authorities are saying is a likely terrorist attack.

The suspect in Tuesday’s killing, Moussa Sarsour, a 28-year-old West Bank Palestinian who worked at a construction site near the scene of the attack, was found hanged Wednesday in downtown Tel Aviv in an apparent suicide, Agence France Presse reported.

Israeli troops arrested five West Bank Palestinians overnight who they said assisted in the attack, AFP said.

“This is a shocking attack by a despicable and cowardly terrorist who murdered an elderly woman who could not fight back,” Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Tuesday night in a statement.

Police checked security cameras in the area after the woman was found dead on the street with her property intact, indicating it was not a robbery, Haaretz said. Kann Israel Radio said the attacker appeared to be beating her with material from the construction site.

The victim was not named.