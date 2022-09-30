BOSTON – Entering the third fall season of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jewish doctors in the Boston area stress the importance of preparation.

Dr. Jon Levy, the chair of the Department of Environmental Health at the Boston University School of Public Health, is dismayed by the statistics when it comes to boosting.

“I don’t think we are well prepared right now,” he said. “We don’t have a large percent of the population boosted. We still have many millions of people who received a prior vaccine not boosted. It’s important for protection.”

Levy is a member of the Massachusetts Coalition for Health Equity (MCHE), a group of physicians, public health experts, and community and union representatives that led a virtual event last month. The coalition urged the Baker Administration to create a comprehensive public health plan for the fall and winter.

“We don’t know what we will be facing, if we will be seeing problems,” he said. “I don’t think we’re prepared to face a challenging situation should it arise.”

While doctors at other Boston hospitals said it’s hard to predict the future, they stressed the importance of preparing for another wave.

“It is possible things will get worse,” said Dr. Camille Kotton, clinical director of transplant and immunocompromised host infectious diseases at Mass­achusetts General Hospital. “We strongly encourage people to get boosted with bivalent vaccines.”

Asked about the possibility of an uptick this fall or winter, Dr. Shira Doron, hospital epidemiologist and antimicrobial steward at Tufts Medical Center, replied, “I think the chances are good. I wouldn’t say it’s a foregone conclusion.”

“It’s certainly possible,” said Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “It’s anybody’s guess right now, I think. We haven’t seen really strong evidence of the seasonality of COVID-19.”

However, he added, “we can certainly conclude there’s a strong possibility that as people move indoors, with more crowded indoor spaces, with the windows closed because of colder temperatures, there’s more transmission of so many more respiratory viruses. It’s a possibility that everyone’s alert to.”

Levy and the MCHE called for a greater sense of alertness in their Aug. 22 webinar.

“We don’t know what’s next for the fall and winter,” Levy said. “At this time last year, nobody had heard of omicron. It showed up at Thanksgiving.”

A month after that webinar, on Sept. 22, a New York Times article by Carl Zimmer, “Why Omicron Might Stick Around,” addressed this variant’s staying power.

Although many subvariants have emerged, a pi variant has not.

“We’ve seen that the omicron family of viruses has found a real niche in terms of transmissibility as well as ability to evade immune response,” the Brigham’s Kuritzkes told the Jewish Journal.

“We’re kind of stuck in this position for the moment,” he added. “It doesn’t mean some other variant may not come out somewhere that may be totally separate from omicron or not have total descent from omicron. Omicron is far and away the dominant virus circulating throughout.”

When Tufts’ Doron spoke with the Journal, she mentioned two subvariants of omicron, BA.4 and BA.5.

“It could be that because … BA.4 and BA.5 are so contagious, and so many people get infected, that this kind of smoldering plateau we’re in is manageable from a healthcare standpoint, but with high levels of daily new infections,” she said. Such infections would create a lot of new immunity, but only if there isn’t a new variant that’s immune-evasive, she added.

“It could just go on like this through the winter,” Doron reflected, “[or] a new variant could change everything, whether it’s cold [outside] or not.”

Several doctors interviewed for this article spoke with the Jewish Journal in the wake of a “60 Minutes” interview on Sept. 18 in which President Joe Biden said, “The pandemic is over.”

Biden’s statement was questioned by medical professionals.

“It depends how you want to interpret that,” Kotton said. “We will continue to see intense disease activity for a long time to come.”

“I think it’s a largely semantic distinction,” Kuritzkes said. “The important thing is what he said next.”

Biden followed up his statement with, “We still have a problem with COVID,” although shortly afterward he once more declared the pandemic over.

“Clearly, COVID is not going away,” Kuritzkes said, although “the numbers have not changed appreciably in the last four to five months.”

Kuritzkes urged caution nonetheless, citing about 400 COVID deaths per day, and a daily total of 30 people at the Brigham testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Of that total, one-third were specifically hospitalized for COVID.

“I think it really depends on what your definition of ‘pandemic’ is,” Doron said, adding that the Dictionary of Epidemiology defines a pandemic as “widespread disease” that “attacks multiple countries simultaneously.”

“Of course,” she added, COVID “is widespread, it is attacking many countries simultaneously.

“Other people use more of a social definition, something that affects the way you live, work, play. By that definition, for the majority of Americans, it is over.”

And, Doron said, “many experts have been interviewed since [Biden’s statements], top experts. These experts thought that the virus is still very, very dangerous and we still need a lot of resources to deal with it. By some definitions, he’s right, and by some definitions, he’s not right.”