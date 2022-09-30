The last few years I’ve been listening to complaints from people riding the T and other parts of the transit system operating to, from and around Boston.

And I’ve been wondering why our advanced technology hasn’t solved our public transportation problems. Admittedly, whenever possible, I would not drive all the way into the city but go to Wonderland and take the Blue line into Boston.

OK, I’ll admit it. The drive was easy and parking was less expensive.

Growing up in Mattapan, I can remember taking public transportation as far as possible when going to the Hecht House on American Legion Highway for Sunday school. During our teenage years, most of us went to the Hecht House to meet other teens.

I later taught at the Community School of Religion and continued, after moving to Lynn, to schlep back on a Sunday morning. (Admittedly, one year of that commute made me realize I should teach Sunday school closer to home.)

Our confirmation class graduation was held at the old Temple Israel on Commonwealth Avenue. Without the T, many of us wouldn’t have been able to get to rehearsals or even the final event – confirmation.

As a kid, I depended on the MTA (now MBTA), and the Elevated. Without the transit system, there are so many things I would not have been able to do or attend, and neither would my parents. My dad relied on the transportation system for his job. During World War II, he was part of the workforce that helped fix and paint the ships in the Navy Yard, an important and necessary job toward the goal of winning the war.

If I was outside playing with my friends, I didn’t need a watch to tell me when my dad would be getting off the streetcar at the end of a workday. I just knew when my father would be coming home and I listened for the streetcar as it screeched to a halt. I would run up the street, meet him as he crossed over onto Woolson Street, and the two of us would walk down Leston Street arm-in-arm to the top floor of our triple-decker.

At night, when I was trying to fall asleep, it was to the soft rumble of the streetcar as it traveled the tracks from Mattapan to Egleston Station and back again, only this time the seats would be reversed as the streetcar changed direction.

Without mass transit, I would not have been able to go to Girls Latin School for six years from grades 7 to 12. I would never have been able to do research for a project at the Boston Public Library or to visit the Christian Science Monitor’s Mapparium when I wrote a term paper called a “A Paper Goes to Press.”

The same 5 cents or 5-cent car-check took us to places we otherwise wouldn’t have gone to, like Revere Beach or City Point or Carson Beach in South Boston. And transfers were a big (and free) part of our subway travel.

In those days, too, we often discovered friends, family or neighbors in the same streetcar. It was a chance visit which made the ride seem shorter.

I was once on the same streetcar as my mom when she was returning from Boston. I was coming from my very brief after-school job at Jordan Marsh Co. in Boston.

I usually try to stick something out, but this job was not for me. I had no idea why I was put in the sports department where I was supposed to fit folks to ice skates, sell hockey sticks and, yes, even rifles. Obviously, I didn’t really earn many bonuses based on my sales. I once did sell a rifle to a very nice gentleman who knew as much about guns as I did. After my only 50 cent- bonus, the highest I made, I decided this was not the place for me. Baby-sitting was more my style – and I didn’t have to travel.

One time I took my 3½-year old son Brian to Boston by subway. Though for me it was the way I grew up, the experience was exciting for my son. It was so much fun for us to ride into town from Wonderland and back. It was the biggest amusement ride he ever experienced.

Growing up in Boston, most folks did not join a synagogue but subsidized many of them during the High Holidays. I don’t know who was behind it, but it was also very popular for a group of folks to rent a hall like the Wellington Plaza for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. People would buy tickets to attend the service headed by a rented rabbi or hazzan. Unfortunately, because it was yom tov, most everyone walked to and from services no matter how far and no matter the weather.

I remember when I fell and broke my leg while roller skating on the kind of skates that fitted over my shoes. Unfortunately, Boston sidewalks weren’t very smooth; the tip of the skate got stuck in a crack in the cement and I went down. Someone got my mom who was hysterical when she saw me. Of course, the first thing she did when we got home was throw away the skates.

Once I learned how to navigate with a walking cast, we traveled to Boston City Hospital by streetcar. And by the way, if one streetcar was filled, another one followed shortly behind.

When I did my student teaching at the Devotion School in Brookline, the ride from Lynn never seemed too long. I even took the T to attend a young student’s bar mitzvah at Kehillath Israel.

Actually, there was so much to see and absorb in Brookline; it was an exciting place to be, around the corner from JFK’s birthplace.

And admittedly, I never left Coolidge Corner without a piece of Jack and Marion’s cheesecake for my mom.

Myra Fearer writes from Danvers.