Rabbi Myers from the Shaloh House in Brighton had a Shofar making workshop in preparation for the Jewish New Year.

The workshop was held in his garage workshop at home nearby the school. He taught more then 30 children from different classes, staggering the classes.

First, they needed to saw off the bottom of the rams horn and drill through to, as he says, “make it holy” They then sand the shofar and polish it. He assists with his power tools when the hand saw and sandpaper aren’t quite enough.