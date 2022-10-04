Elaine (Chatis) Finklestein, of Revere and formerly of Chelsea, passed away on October 2, 2022.

Elaine was the beloved wife of the late Mitchell Finklestein. She was the devoted mother of Paul Finklestein and his wife Lisa, Ellen Crocker and her husband Jack, and Carol Zamansky and her husband Mark. Dear sister of the late George Chatis and his wife the late Dodi, the late Barbara Chatis, and the late Myrna Bluestein. Elaine was the loving grandmother of Matthew Crocker, Lauren Crocker, Andrew Zamansky and his wife Emily, Karly Finklestein, and Chloe Finklestein. Adoring great-grandmother of Henry Mitchell. Elaine was also loved by many nieces and nephews.

Services at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea on Friday, October 7 at 12:00 Noon. Interment to follow in Danvers. Contributions in Elaine’s memory may be made to the Jeffrey and Susan Brudnick Center for Living, 240 Lynnfield Street, Peabody, MA 01960, or the Jack Satter House Tenants Association, 420 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA 02151. For an online guestbook and directions, please visit the funeral home website, www.torffuneralservice.com.