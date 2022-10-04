Norman Waldman, recently of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away peacefully on September 21, 2022, in Lowell, at the age of 94.

Normie was born in Chelsea to Jack and Bessie (Pivnik) Waldman, the oldest of his brothers, Joel and Stevie Wald­man. He attended Chelsea High School and was proud to be on the football team. After high school, he traveled to California, returning to Chelsea to work with his father Jack in the trucking business. He traveled the country on long-haul trips for many years. Normie started Al Jay Trucking in Chelsea, which he owned for many years, until his retirement.

Normie met his future wife, Jennie Star, at a dance in Boston. They eloped to New Hampshire in 1949 and then had a Jewish wedding in Winthrop in 1950. Jennie and Normie settled in Dorchester, until moving to Coral Avenue in Winthrop. There, they raised their three children, Cheryl, Allan and Jordan Waldman. When the children where grown, they traveled between Seal Harbor in Winthrop and Century Village in Deerfield Beach until they retired completely to Florida.

Never one to sit idle, Normie opened a delicatessen across the street from Century Village, which he and Jennie operated for several years. After selling the business, he continued working part-time driving construction material trucks and playing golf daily. In 2010, Normie and Jennie moved to Sun City Summerlin in Las Vegas to be closer to their daughter Cheryl and grandson Sam Noble Waldman. He worked part-time for Home Depot while continuing to play golf, one of his passions. Normie was a master gardener and created beautiful gardens in the homes he owned. He was a loyal New England Patriots and Red Sox fan and rarely missed a televised game.

Normie was a hard-working, devoted family man with a unique sense of humor. Because of his sharp memory, he entertained the people he loved with interesting and surprising stories from long ago. Normie adored his Jennie and is forever at peace, together with her again.

Norman is survived by his daughter Cheryl Ann Waldman (Andy Bolton) of Las Vegas; son Allan Waldman (Laura Krivan) of Marblehead; son Jordan Waldman (Liz) of Billerica; brothers Stephen Waldman (Barbara) and Joel Waldman (Patty) of Marblehead; grandson Sam Noble Waldman (Megan Gordge) of Las Vegas; granddaughter Kristen Buck (Scott) of Wilmington; grandson Jacob Waldman (Alyssa) of South Boston; granddaughter Emma Waldman of Honolulu; grandsons Jack and Michael Waldman of Billerica; sister-in-law Annette Star Lustgarten of Las Vegas; great-granddaughter Hadley Buck and great-grandson Parker Buck of Wilmington; niece Pamela Book (David) of Lynnfield; nephews Joshua, Jared, Noah and Jacob Book; nephew Craig Lustgarten of Las Vegas; niece Julie Waldman of Winthrop; nephew Matthew Waldman (Amy) of Marblehead; former sister-in-law Roz Hazel of Winthrop; step-grandson Rex Noble (Sara); step-grandchildren Rhi, Nya, Ryan and Korben Noble; and other nieces and loving friends.

A final goodbye will take place in October in Mass. Donations in Norman’s name may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to: Cheryl Waldman, 10629 Heritage Hills Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89134; Allan Waldman, 13 Drummlin Road, Marblehead, MA 01945; and Jordan Waldman, 6 Marriot Place, Billerica, MA 01821.