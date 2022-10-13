BOSTON – Community Im­­pact Grants were designed by Combined Jewish Philanthro­pies, Greater Boston’s Jewish Federation, to address the evolving needs of the Jewish community while harnessing its creativity. This year’s latest cycle of grants awarded over $500,000 to dozens of organizations and synagogues that reflect a Jewish community brimming with brilliant ideas, hard-working volunteers, and professional staff who stand ready to put them into action.

Community Impact Grants provide funding of up to $15,000 for projects that aim to create deeper engagement in Jewish life, care for vulnerable populations, or bolster a healthy, thriving, sustainable community. To strategically meet community needs, funding is available to help reach people at diverse life stages – including families with young children, teens, college students, young adults, and seniors. The 2022 grants were selected to provide a wide variety of community needs with projects including mental health awareness, embracing gender identity, and climate activism.

Fourteen organizations received an aggregate of $142,000 under the general grants category.

Under the general grants category, Temple Tiferet Shalom of the North Shore in Peabody received a grant to develop a Jewish summer day camp for preschoolers/young children ages 3-6. Director Janice Ross said, “I want to thank CJP for their ongoing support and generosity. Knowing that they are there for our educators means so much. We celebrated Israel at our summer camp. The children saw beautiful illustrations of Israel in books, learned about camels living in the desert, created Israeli flags, decorated the Star of David, and crafted falafel. Thanks to a grant from CJP we were able to purchase special craft supplies and send home Israel themed sensory boxes with our campers. It has been a wonderful week.”

Funding for CIG campus program grants totaled $91,495 and was awarded among 10 programs.

Grant recipient Chabad at Northeastern University (Chabad Fenway – Huntington Avenue) is a “home away from home” for hundreds of Jewish students at Northeastern and the surrounding schools, providing the students with all their Jewish needs while at college. Eliza Kanner, campus engagement manager for CJP, said “Thirty Northeastern University students were a part of the Antisemitism Learning Fellowship (ALF), an initiative supported by a CJP Campus Community Impact Grant. The opportunity engaged and united Jewish and non-Jewish student leaders who wanted to learn about antisemitism. The program included four learning sessions, and one final event with a Holocaust survivor. ALF is now an established fellowship at Northeastern Hillel.”

This year, aggregate funding for young adults was $124,000 and supported 15 programs.

Included in this group is a grant made to Temple Emanuel of Newton for its ROOTS program, a vibrant and accessible Jewish spiritual experience for Jews of all ages, stages, and abilities that incorporates traditional Jewish melodies, contemporary song, popular music, meditation, movement, and teachings. The services are fully accessible, with prayer booklets in Hebrew, English, and transliteration and meet in an accessible space in Cambridge.

Sixteen teen organizations were granted an aggregate of $150,000.

Hazon (Jewish Youth Climate Movement, JYCM) roots climate activism in Jewish tradition and practices, creating space for Jewish youth to mobilize an intergenerational network of support. Since launching in March 2020, JYCM has established a National Teen Leadership Board, garnered 200+ members, and 39 kvutzot (chapters) nationwide. It also has facilitated 150 workshops, and developed a plethora of Jewish environmental resources.

Nine local artists received grants totaling $67,500 to support a thriving Jewish arts community.

As part of CJP’s Arts and Culture Initiative, grants support exploration of Jewish identity through a variety of mediums, including song, dance, and visual art. One of the recipients, director and composer Guy Mendilow said, “CJP’s Arts & Culture Community Impact Fund enabled us to take important steps towards our mission for Radio Play(s): To harness powerful, multimedia storytelling as an instrument for courageous exploration of what it means to be human and ways we can thrive together (on the inside and the outside). By funding the scriptwriting, score composition, and high production value, CJP made possible gatherings like the recent one with members of Temple Israel and Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, with the purpose of listening to one another’s stories, both about being inaccurately perceived and also inaccurately perceiving, so that we may take greater agency over our perceptions of one another and the actions/thoughts/words to which those perceptions lead.”

To view the complete list of grant recipients, visit cjp.org/grantees