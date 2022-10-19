Abraham Ogman, affectionately known to family as Oggie, entered into rest at the age of 97, on October 9, 2022.

He shared 60 years of marriage with his cherished wife Gertrude “Trudy” Ogman, later enjoying time with his longtime friend and companion Gloria Cohen.

Abe is survived by his daughter Sharon Glasser, son Eugene “Gene” Ogman with his wife Ariane Brandt, as well as his beloved brother Murray Ogman. His grandchildren Jonathan Glasser, Charlotte Glasser with her wife Genie Gore, and Adlai Brandt-Ogman also will revere their grandfather’s memory with fondness of adventures, love and lessons shared.

Abe proudly grew up in the Lower East Side of New York, a place that laid the foundation for his life. The Education Alliance was where he went to be with his friends, study and play. Education was always important, a theme that continued throughout his life. He appreciated and enjoyed learning, taking various courses throughout his many years.

Abe served in the U.S. Navy during World War II aboard a destroyer as an electrician’s mate second class.

Later becoming a longtime resident of Peabody, he was an active member of Temple Beth Shalom, where he served as the second president of the Temple, a teacher in the religious school, chairing the building committee when it was time to find a permanent home for Temple Beth Shalom and Youth Group Leader. The Temple and its community was an important part of Abe and his families’ life.

After retirement from Avco/Textron, he split his time between Peabody and Delray Beach, Florida.

Services were held on October 12 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Abe’s memory may be donated to Temple Tiferet Shalom, 489 Lowell St., Peabody, MA 01960.