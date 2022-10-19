Evelyn Deborah Rosenkrantz passed away peacefully at her home in Marblehead on October 8, 2022. Evie was 84 years old.

She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Dr. Howard Rosenkrantz, and her two cherished daughters Ellen Price (Steve) of Swampscott and Amy Olesky (Lee) of New York, N.Y. She adored her five grandchildren: Rebecca and Joshua Price and Alec, Spencer, and Gabriel Olesky. She loved to spend time with them and was so proud of what they each have accomplished. She never passed up the opportunity to play golf with Josh, watch Becky cheer, or be with Alec, Spencer or Gabe in New York. She was also the loving sister to Barbara Solomon of Stewart, Fla., and aunt to Karen Marrero of Holden, Maine. Barbie was her best friend and her closest confidante.

Evie was born on May 11, 1938 in Boston to Abraham and Jessie Schawbel. Evie attended Swampscott High School and then Skidmore College before graduating from Simmons College.

When newly married, she was an elementary school teacher. When her children were older, Evie started her second career creating her own real estate agency. She also spent many years with the Sagan Agency. In addition, she was very involved with the Marblehead Counseling Center and volunteered at the Marblehead Arts Festival.

A lover of travel, Evie traveled all over the world with her husband, especially enjoying her visits to London to see her grandchildren when they lived abroad. She loved seeing different cultures and of course shopping in every corner of the earth.

Evie was a unique, creative person that was full of zest for life and always stood out in a crowd with her colorful outfits and vibrant smile. As a lover of sunshine, she enjoyed golfing at Kenwood Country Club, spending the day at the beach, sailing on their boat “Sweet Tooth” at Boston Yacht Club, or schussing down the slopes at Loon Mountain. She was always busy, never one to sit still when an opportunity rang. She loved her two girls fiercely and taught them to be their own people and to always stand up for what they believe in.

A people person through and through, Evie loved being around her family and friends. She will always be remembered for her huge smile, sunny attitude, overwhelming positivity and bright and distinctive attire. No one dressed like Evie or wore it like she could. Until the end she was beautiful, vivacious and constantly had a smile on her face. Her memory lives on through her husband and daughters. She will be painfully missed by all of us.

Funeral services were held on October 12 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Donations in Evie’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, or the Marblehead Counseling Center.