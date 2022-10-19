Stephen M. Brass, 74, of Peabody, formerly of Lynnfield and Newton, entered eternal rest on October 18, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

He was the beloved husband of Sherry (Levenson) Brass; cherished father of Liza and her husband Don Goss and Doni and his wife Karin Brass; adored Zayde of Maya, Mandy and Jack Goss and Amalia Brass; devoted son of Amy (Weidenfeld) Brass and the late Murray Brass; dear brother of Sandra Brass and the late Daniel Brass; and brother-in-law of Joshua and Susan Levenson.

Services will be held at Temple Ner Tamid, 368 Lowell St., Peabody on Thursday, October 20 at 1:30PM. Interment in Maple Hill Cemetery, Peabody. Condolence calls may be made following the interment at the Clubhouse of Huntington Wood, 1405 Huntington Drive, Peabody until 7PM with Minyan at 6PM; continuing at his late residence on Friday 1-4PM, Saturday 6-9PM, Sunday 2-4PM and 6-8PM and Monday and Tuesday 4-8PM.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923; or Temple Ner Tamid Religious School, 368 Lowell St., Peabody, MA 01960. For online condolences, go to goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.