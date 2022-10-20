Arthur M. Cohan of Marblehead entered into rest on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the age of 82.

Beloved husband of Donna Mogill Cohan. Devoted father of Eric and Susan Cohan and Leslie and David Hazlett. Cherished grandfather of Jesse and Korey Cohan and Olivia and Talia Hazlett. Loving brother of Muriel Chandler and brother-in-law of Doug Mogill. Dear son of the late Harold and Sayde Cohan. Adoring dad to his canine companion, Lulu.

Arthur grew up in Dorchester, graduated from Boston University, and raised his family in Marblehead. He owned and operated a facilities maintenance company in the New England area for over 45 years. He volunteered for many years as a SCORE counselor and served as a board member at Metro Credit Union for over 25 years.

An aspiring artist, Arthur was a member of the Marblehead Arts Society and frequently entered his paintings in the annual Marblehead Festival of Arts. He cherished his time spent with family, friends, and respected colleagues and clients.

A funeral service for Arthur will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Temple Emanu-El, 393 Atlantic Ave, Marblehead, MA. Interment is private.

Shiva will be held at the Cohan Residence in Marblehead from 1-5 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923; or MGH Cancer Center Research (checks made payable to Massachusetts General Hospital can be mailed to: In memory of Arthur Cohan, c/o MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101). For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.