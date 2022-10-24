Arnold Robert Pressman, of Needham, formerly of Peabody, passed away, surrounded by the love and comfort of his family, on October 17, 2022.

Beloved husband of Carole (Usak) Pressman for 56 years. Loving father of Janice Lipof and her husband Richard of Newton and Ilene Effenson and her husband Andrew of Needham. Cherished Zadie of Jennifer and Sydney Lipof and Reed and Alexander Effenson. Devoted son of the late Jacob and Rose Pressman. Dear brother of Jo Ann Seidman and Verna Baxter.

Services at Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard Street, Brookline, on Thursday, October 20, at 1:30 pm. Interment to follow at Baker Street, West Roxbury.

Memorial observance will take place at the home of Janice and Rick Lipof commencing on Thursday evening from 7-9 p.m., Friday from 2-4 p.m. and concluding Saturday from 7-9 p.m. Due to COVID safety, masks will be required and food will not be served.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Arnold’s memory may be made to Spaulding Hospital Cambridge, and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Center for Esophageal and Gastric Cancer, 10 Brookline Place West, Brookline, MA 02445.