Phyllis (White) Dick, 95, of Peabody, formerly of Malden, entered eternal rest on October 22, 2022.

Devoted wife of the late Irving “Bob” Dick. Beloved mother of Bev and Lenny Brand, Marcia Dick and Tammy Keyser, and Joseph Dick and Robyn Endyke. Cherished grandmother of Corey and David Penn and Matthew and Danyael Brand. Proud great-grandmother of Olivia, Noa, Nathan and Sasha. Dear sister of the late Ida Factor, Sarah LeBovidge and Alvin White.

Services will be held at Lebanon Tiferet Shalom Cemetery Route 128N (between the Route 114 and Endicott St. Exits) Peabody on Tuesday, October 25 at 11:00 AM. Condolence calls may be made following the interment at the Club House at Ledgewood, 14 Ledgewood Way off Lowell St., Peabody until 4PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Phyllis’s memory to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445. For online condolences, visit goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.