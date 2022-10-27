Over the last two months, public Jew-hatred has been on display locally and nationally. In Saugus and Danvers, masked antisemites draped banners on overpasses claiming that “Jews did 9/11.” In Marblehead, antisemitic and racial slurs were spray-painted on a nature center.

Across the country, Jews were targeted on social media by former president Donald Trump. In a post on his social media page, he praised Christian evangelicals for being more supportive of him than “the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.” In his statement, he also added a veiled threat against Jews: “U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!”

While the Anti-Defamation League called out Trump, most elected officials from Trump’s Republican party were silent on the statement. That included Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Meanwhile, rapper and fashion designer Kanye West unleashed multiple attacks on Jews on social media, and during interviews – including one post, in which he declared he would go “death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE.” West, who is widely popular among many Americans, spouted his antisemitic rants on his Facebook page, which is followed by over 30 million people. In the days following his statements, he rejected an offer to tour the Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles. Following his decision, the museum was flooded with antisemitic messages and threats. And antisemites picked up on his Jew-hating rant, and hung banners in support of West in Los Angeles. Initially, his statements were ignored by many of his business partners. But as his antisemitism accelerated, six business partners – including Adidas – finally cut ties with West.

Sadly, few of West’s contemporaries spoke out against his hate speech, and few media outlets wrote editorials about the antisemitism spewed by the former president and the rapper.

Trump and West’s threats against Jews send a clear message to their followers, who are deeply loyal to the two men. For Jews, this escalation in hatred can only be met by vigilance. Antisemitism has hit a record high in America. Jews need to speak out and continue to partner with law enforcement, public officials and their neighbors. It’s clear now that if Jews don’t stand up for themselves, then few others will.