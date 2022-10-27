Re: “Wellesley College Paper Endorses BDS and Mapping Project,” Jewish Journal, Oct. 13. Most students by the time they reach the sixth grade understand the importance of the word “vital.” So, when the editorial board of the Wellesley News declared the Boston Mapping Project a “vital” service, there could be no doubt what their intent was.

The Mapping Project is the latest iteration of IBM’s “mapping” the Jewish population of Germany at the Nazis’ request to facilitate the arrest and murder of Jews for the Final Solution (See “IBM and the Holocaust: The Strategic Alliance Between Nazi Germany and America’s Most Powerful Corporation,” Edwin Black, 2001). In a similar vein, The Mapping Project identifies Jewish supporters of Israel in the Boston area, in order to apply the euthanistic goal of the founder of BDS, Omar Barghouti, to those local Jewish supporters of Israel.

Recently in one of most oxymoronic statements in American journalistic history, the editorial board declared that while the Boston Mapping Project remains a “vital service,” it does not endorse it. Huh? Yet it continues to endorse Barghouti’s euthanistic fate for the eight million Jews of Israel. Ultimately, to claim there is nuance to “vital” or The Mapping Project is a distinction without a difference, since the editorial board’s demand for the euthanasia of Israel’s Jews as BDS requires is as antisemitic as anything Joseph Goebbels and his Brown Shirts ever called for.

Of course, antisemitic history at Wellesley is repeating itself. In 1933, the Wellesley College News published a letter that claimed that just as charges of German atrocities during the World War had been “unfounded lies,” so were the claims that in Nazi Germany “the Jewish people are being persecuted and mistreated by the thousands.” (“The Third Reich in the Ivory Tower,” Stephen H. Norwood, 2009)

Richard Sherman, Margate, Florida