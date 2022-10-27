For months, the 2022 midterm congressional elections were an unusual departure from expectations: There was no Jewish angle to the campaigns being waged for Congress and for gubernatorial chairs scattered around the country. No controversy over Israel. No fights about hiring and college-admissions preferences. No disputes that invited Biblical or Talmudic explanation.

Then came October.

Of course, many secular political issues are important Jewish political issues. For most Jews, as for other Americans, issues of justice, economic mobility, social equality, access to abortion, and the broad democratic values that every public poll show is a national concern are vital political issues.

But issues strictly relating to Jewish matters? For most of the election year they haven’t been part of the national political conversation.

Then, as if with the turning of the calendar page, the entire picture changed. A campaign bereft of so-called “Jewish issues” suddenly became freighted with them.

The Senate candidates in Ohio fought over whether J.D. Vance, the Republican nominee, supported the conspiratorial “great-replacement” theory, a far-right notion that suggests, among other things, that Jews lead a secret effort to replace white Americans with immigrants and other so-called unsavory people. “The conspiracy,” the American Jewish Committee argues, “blames Jews for being the masterminds behind this plan – manipulating immigrants, Blacks, and other minorities – to unseat the white race from the proverbial throne.”

National political waters were muddied when Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted apparent support for the replacement theory. The Florida Republican sought to clarify his views by saying that he didn’t think of replacement “solely on race/ethnicity terms.” Mr. Gaetz has been criticized by Jewish groups for inviting a Holocaust denier to a State of the Union message and for hiring a staff member with ties to white-nationalist groups. “Since he assumed office in 2017,” the self-styled progressive Bend the Arc group charged, “we have watched Rep. Matt Gaetz stoke hatred to expand his own wealth and power.”

Then came fresh reports that former President Donald J. Trump asked last year whether a filmmaker was a “good Jewish character.” That disclosure came only days after Mr. Trump, employing his Truth Social platform, assailed American Jews, saying they must “get their act together,” warning of dire consequences if they didn’t, and complaining that Jews did not sufficiently appreciate his efforts to support Israel. The White House responded sharply, with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre describing the former president’s remarks as “antisemitic” and “insulting” both to “Jews and to our Israeli allies,” adding, “For years now, Donald Trump has aligned with extremist and antisemitic figures.”

The Trump remarks were an analogue to comments last year from Ron Dermer, who from 2013 to 2021 was Israel’s ambassador to Washington. He attracted attention – and, from some quarters, opprobrium – for saying that “the backbone of Israel’s support in the United States is the evangelical Christians,” whom he said are more supportive of Israel than were American Jews. “It’s true,” he went on, “because of numbers and also because of their passionate and unequivocal support for Israel.”

Now add into this bubbling autumnal cauldron of controversy the remarks of Ye, the rapper once known as Kanye West. The former presidential candidate said he wanted to go “death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE.”

The entertainer and fashion designer has close ties to Mr. Trump.

Plus one more: the charges that Doug Mastriano, the GOP nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, made against Josh Shapiro, his Democratic rival. Mr. Shapiro has made no effort to play down his Jewish roots and practices; he produced a television advertisement stuffed with Jewish images, including a challah, that spoke about his family’s practice of Shabbat dinners. But he came under attack by Mr. Mastriano for sending his children to a “privileged, exclusive, elite” school that turns out to be the Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy in Bryn Mawr, Pa., which Mr. Shapiro also attended as a child. The clincher was Mr. Mastriano’s argument that the Democratic nominee was an elitist guilty of “having disdain for people like us.”

As if this weren’t sufficient for one month, an internecine dispute broke out between two leading American Jewish organizations over campaign contributions.

The fight took place in the pages of The Guardian newspaper, which though published in Britain has a wide audience in the United States. The article, in a reference to AIPAC, said that “the US’s largest pro-Israel lobby group is backing dozens of racists, homophobes and election deniers running for Congress next month because they have pledged to defend Israel against stiffening criticism of its oppression of the Palestinians.”

This brought AIPAC, known as the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, a strong rebuke from J Street, the Jewish group that has pressed for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and opposes new Jewish settlements in the West Bank. “Their actions have made clear that they view pro-Israel, pro-peace progressive Democrats as threats – and Trumpist Republicans as allies,” said Logan Bayroff, a J Street spokesman. “That worldview could not be more out of touch with the vast majority of American Jews.”

And one more: Nury Martinez resigned as president of the Los Angeles City Council in the wake of the release of an audio clip that included racist and antisemitic remarks that included this comment in regard to a redistricting dispute: “Judíos cut their deal with South L.A. They are gonna screw everybody.”

Motivated by fears about the future of democracy and concerns about the future of abortion rights, Jews are expected to vote heavily Democratic this fall, as they did in the 2020 election, when Joe Biden won about two-thirds of the Jewish votes. A poll released by the Democratic-leaning Jewish Electorate Institute found that only 7% of Jews said that Israel was a top factor in their voting choice.

And so, in the end, Jewish issues did seep into the 2022 elections. It shouldn’t have been an October Surprise.

David M. Shribman, who won a Pulitzer Prize as Washington bureau chief of the Boston Globe, is executive editor emeritus of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and teaches at Carnegie Mellon University and McGill University.