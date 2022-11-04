Melinda S. Russo, of Swampscott, beloved partner for 14 years of Howard M. Frisch, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 81 on November 3, 2022. Melinda was devoted to Howard, and he has said that she put sunshine into his life every day.

Melinda spent her early years in Lynn, daughter of Benjamin and Helen Goodman, sister of Bruce Goodman and his wife Susan, and the late Roberta Goodman. Melinda was a 1958 graduate of Swampscott High School, where she was an active member of the class and all the reunion committees. Being a compassionate and kind person, Melinda gravitated to nursing school before her marriage.

She and her first husband, Richard Cohen, had three children together, David (Robin), Douglas and Dara, where she raised them in Marblehead. During the children’s teenage years, she met and married the late Michael Russo, who was very generous and attentive to her children.

Throughout her life, Melinda was always on the go, full of laughter, driving the kids, playing tennis and, later in life, walking her clients’ dogs. She had a treat in her pocket for any dog that she saw. There was always a special treat for her friend, Maggie. Many will remember Melinda as the friendly salesperson at well-known boutiques from Boston to Marblehead. As a dedicated servant to her town, she volunteered at Swampscott Town Hall and the Swampscott Fire Department.

Every Sunday in the fall was her holiday devoted to watching not only her favorite Patriots but every game through every play. Anyone who knew Melinda, knew not to call her from 10 a.m. until the last down at night.

Melinda adored her six grandchildren (Marley, Thea, Genevieve, Benjamin, Alex and Ari) who lovingly called her “Grandma Cinderella” because of her magical qualities. She also brought joy into the lives of Howard’s two granddaughters (Julia and Olivia), children of Scott and Christine, considering them her own.

The funeral service will be held at Congregation Shirat Hayam, 55 Atlantic Ave., Swampscott. November 6, 2022 at 10 AM. (please remember daylight savings). Interment immediately following the service at Congregation Shirat Hayam-Beth El Cemetery, 506 Lowell St., Peabody. Following interment, friends and family are invited to gather back at Congregation Shirat Hayam. Shiva will be observed at Melinda and Howard’s home in Swampscott, Sunday evening (6PM-8PM), Monday afternoon (2PM-4PM) and in the evening (6PM-8PM).

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Juvenile Aid Scholarship, Attention: Rhonda Premen, 46 Rockaway Ave., Marblehead, MA 01945; or Friends of Gloucester Council on Aging, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St., Gloucester, MA, 01930. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.