SWAMPSCOTT – On Thursday, according to school officials, a Swampscott High School student sent a swastika to a large group of students.

“We are all concerned and angered by an incident at Swampscott High School Thursday, in which a student electronically shared a highly offensive, antisemitic image that was viewed by a large number of students,” said Superintendent Pamela Angelakis in a statement. “The high school administration took immediate steps to not only attempt to determine the origin of the image but also unequivocally remind students that there is no place for this not only in the school, but also our community as a whole. The principal followed up with a school-wide assembly Friday morning to further reinforce that message. We all can and should validate that in our own words and deeds as we try to collectively be a more welcoming, inclusive community.”

It was not clear if any disciplinary action had been taken against a student, as Angelakis could not be reached for comment. The school’s principal, Dennis Kohut declined to discuss the incident, and referred all questions to Angelakis.

Swampscott police could not be reached for comment.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

Steven A. Rosenberg can be reached at rosenberg@jewishjournal.org.