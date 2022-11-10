Residents, staff and families gathered in the main lobby of Edelweiss Village Assisted Living to enjoy a pop-up concert by members of the renowned Boston Symphony Orchestra. The concert featured the highly acclaimed Brass Instruments Ensemble. Created as a way to provide music to hospitals and other medical facilities during COVID, this ensemble travels throughout the Greater Boston area. Over 25 residents of the assisted living community attended this festive event.

Amanda Condrin, Director of Activities at Edelweiss Village Assisted Living, summed up the day. “It was such an honor to have members of the BSO perform on our campus. The residents and staff absolutely loved hearing them play.” Added Condrin, “We will remember this visit for a very long time.”