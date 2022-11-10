The author of “THE UNWANTED,” Peter Clenott, was born in Portland, Maine and attended Bowdoin College. He began his writing career about an hour after taking his last college exam. That was in 1973. Mr. Clenott now lives in Massachusetts. He has three children, works for a non-profit agency in Lowell and continues to write. “The Unwanted,” published in June, opens with 14-year-old Hana Ziegler being driven by her grandfather and her psychiatrist to a euthanasia center outside Munich. It is September 1939. War has just begun. Avi Kreisler is a Munich police detective rounded up for detention in Dachau. In the aftermath of war, in the chaos and despair that Germany has become, revenge and murder bring these two together with an unpredictable ending. “The Unwanted” can be purchased on Barnes & Noble, Amazon and other sites including that of the publisher, Level Best Books, in soft cover or Kindle formats.